Malachi Corley News: Officially back with Browns
Corley signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender Monday.
Corley joined Cleveland late last August after being waived by the Jets. The Western Kentucky product ended up playing 13 games with the Browns, recording 11 receptions on 14 targets for 79 yards. Corley also featured as the team's lead kick returner, taking 21 returns for 492 yards. He'll likely fill a similar role during the upcoming season.
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