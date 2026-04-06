Malachi Corley headshot

Malachi Corley News: Officially back with Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Corley signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender Monday.

Corley joined Cleveland late last August after being waived by the Jets. The Western Kentucky product ended up playing 13 games with the Browns, recording 11 receptions on 14 targets for 79 yards. Corley also featured as the team's lead kick returner, taking 21 returns for 492 yards. He'll likely fill a similar role during the upcoming season.

Malachi Corley
Cleveland Browns
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