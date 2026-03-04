Malachi Corley headshot

Malachi Corley News: Tendered by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Cleveland placed an exclusive rights free agent tender on Corley on Wednesday.

After being cut by the Jets following the preseason, Corley latched on with the Browns and appeared in 13 regular-season games last season. Corley logged 194 offensive snaps and caught 11 of 14 targets for 79 yards, while adding 127 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Corley will compete for a job under new coach Todd Monken this offseason.

Malachi Corley
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malachi Corley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malachi Corley See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
57 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
65 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
72 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
79 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
86 days ago