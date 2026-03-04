Malachi Corley News: Tendered by Cleveland

Cleveland placed an exclusive rights free agent tender on Corley on Wednesday.

After being cut by the Jets following the preseason, Corley latched on with the Browns and appeared in 13 regular-season games last season. Corley logged 194 offensive snaps and caught 11 of 14 targets for 79 yards, while adding 127 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Corley will compete for a job under new coach Todd Monken this offseason.