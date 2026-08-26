Malachi Fields News: Could see expanded role with Austin out

Fields could be one of multiple Giants receivers that benefits from added opportunities to begin the season after Calvin Austin (knee) sustained a torn ACL during Tuesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, Fields is primarily an "X" receiver and projects to see most of his playing time on the perimeter as a rookie, but the loss of Austin -- who was projected to serve as the Giants' top slot man -- could nonetheless aid his chances of seeing the field. With Austin sidelined, Dan Duggan of The Athletic posits that the Giants will lean on a committee of players in the slot, which could include Malik Nabers (knee). While it's also not out of the question for Fields to see some occasional work as a power slot, the rookie third-round pick would still be a beneficiary of more snaps on the outside if Nabers ends up playing inside more frequently. Fields has drawn generally positive reviews during his first training camp, seeing plenty of reps with the first-team offense while filling in for Nabers, who had been a non-participant or limited participant for much of the summer before being cleared to take contact earlier this week.