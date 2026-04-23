Malachi Lawrence headshot

Malachi Lawrence News: Picked by Cowboys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 8:47pm

The Cowboys selected Lawrence in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 23rd overall.

After landing safety Caleb Downs with the 11th overall pick, the Cowboys continue to bolster their defense by adding Lawrence. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound edge rusher was one of the big winners at the combine, posting a 4.52-second 40-yard dash to go with a 40-inch vertical and 130-inch broad jump. Lawrence's explosive athleticism showed up in his UCF box score as well, producing 7.0 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss as a senior in 2025, though the hope is that Lawrence's rare burst will allow him to make even more of a pass-rushing impact at the NFL level.

Malachi Lawrence
Dallas Cowboys
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