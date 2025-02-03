Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu News: Gets opportunity with Seattle

The Seahawks signed Aumavae-Laulu (back) to a reserve/future contract Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Aumavae-Laulu spent time on Baltimore's practice squad during the 2024 season, and he suited up for the team in a depth capacity Week 4 and 5 before being waived due to a back injury Week 6. Aumavae-Laulu inking with Seattle involves his passing a physical, an indication that the 2023 sixth-round pick is healthy to enter the offseason.