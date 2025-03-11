Malcolm Koonce Injury: On track for Week 1

Koonce (knee), who is slated to re-sign with the Raiders on a one-year, $12 million contract, said Tuesday his recovery from surgery undergone to repair a torn ACL is proceeding well, and that he expects to be ready for Week 1 barring any setbacks, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Koonce sustained his ACL injury Week 1 of the 2025 season, so the extent of his activity in training camp will be the best indicator of his chances of being fully healthy to kick off the regular season. Once ready to take the field without restrictions, Koonce is primed to start alongside Maxx Crosby.