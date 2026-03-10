Malcolm Koonce News: Returning to Las Vegas

The Raiders re-signed Koonce to a one-year, $11 million contract Tuesday, Levi Damien of USA Today reports.

Koonce re-ups with Las Vegas after having played out the 2025 campaign on a one-year deal with the team. He suited up for all 17 regular-season games last year, notching 30 total tackles (14 solo), including 4.5 sacks, plus one forced fumble. In the wake of Maxx Crosby being traded to the Ravens, the Raiders' defensive scheme may rely on Koonce in an increased role in 2026.