Malcolm Rodriguez Injury: Avoids high ankle sprain

Rodriguez aggravated a previous ankle injury in Sunday's 52-14 win over the Titans and is expected to miss the Lions' Week 9 matchup against the Packers, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Shultz's report Monday suggests that Rodriguez avoided what was thought to be a serious ankle injury; however, the Oklahoma State product will still likely be sidelined for Detroit's Week 9 contest. Rodriguez has recorded 26 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, across the Lions' first seven games this season. Schultz also reported that Rodriguez is expected to return in Week 10, so either Ben Niemann or Jalen Reeves-Maybin is anticipated to start in his place Sunday.