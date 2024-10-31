Malcolm Rodriguez Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Rodriguez (ankle) did not practice Thursday.

Rodriguez injured his ankle during the Lions' Week 8 win over the Titans, but he was able to avoid a high-ankle sprain. Given its an aggravated injury and he's logged consecutive DNPs this week, Rodriguez is unlikely to play against the Packers on Sunday. Should Rodriguez be sidelined, Trevor Nowaske would have the inside track on Ben Niemann to start at outside linebacker alongside Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone.