Malcolm Rodriguez Injury: Goes down with ankle injury Sunday

Rodriguez injured his ankle in Sunday's Week 8 game against Tennessee and has been deemed questionable to return.

Rodriguez was injured early in the first quarter and had to be carted off the field. The latter detail perhaps lends pessimism about his chance of returning to the contest, but he's officially questionable for the time being. Jalen Reeves-Maybin could see substantially more work than usual if Rodriguez is forced to miss the remainder of the game.