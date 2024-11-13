Malcolm Rodriguez Injury: Limited to open week
Rodriguez (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Rodriguez has been sidelined for the Lions' last two regular-season games after spraining his ankle in Week 8 against the Titans. Wednesday marked the first time he has been able to practice since the injury, and he'll have two more chances to increase his participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
