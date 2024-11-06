Fantasy Football
Malcolm Rodriguez headshot

Malcolm Rodriguez Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Rodriguez (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Rodriguez was sidelined for the Lions' Week 9 win over the Packers after sustaining an ankle injury the week prior, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he could be in jeopardy of missing even more time. If the second-year linebacker cannot upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday, he'll likely miss his second game in a row in Week 10's matchup against the Texans.

Malcolm Rodriguez
Detroit Lions
