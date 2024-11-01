Fantasy Football
Malcolm Rodriguez Injury: Officially out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday that Rodriguez (ankle) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The second-year linebacker didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining an ankle injury in the Lions' Week 8 win over the Titans, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined in Week 9. Expect Trevor Nowaske or Jalen Reeves-Maybin to see increased work with Detroit's first-team defense in Rodriguez's stead.

