Malcolm Rodriguez Injury: Officially out for Sunday

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday that Rodriguez (ankle) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The second-year linebacker didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining an ankle injury in the Lions' Week 8 win over the Titans, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined in Week 9. Expect Trevor Nowaske or Jalen Reeves-Maybin to see increased work with Detroit's first-team defense in Rodriguez's stead.