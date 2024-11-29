Malcolm Rodriguez Injury: Tears ACL, out for season

Rodriguez had an MRI that revealed a torn ACL in his knee, and his season is over, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Rodriguez will have surgery to repair the ACL when his swelling subsides. The third-year pro ends his season with 43 tackles (27 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and a defensed pass. Ezekiel Turner could move into a starting role in Rodriguez's stead, though that responsibility may go to Kwon Alexander, who Detroit added off Denver's practice squad Friday.