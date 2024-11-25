Malcolm Rodriguez News: Leads team in tackles

Rodriguez tallied eight tackles (seven solo) Sunday in Detroit's win over the Colts.

Rodriguez saw increased playing time Sunday with both Alex Anzalone (forearm) and Derrick Barnes (knee) on injured reserve, and he ended up having his most productive game of the campaign. Rodriguez's eight tackles not only led the team, but they also served as a new season high for the 25-year-old. He will likely continue to serve as the team's starting linebacker while Anzalone and Barnes remain sidelined.