Malcolm Rodriguez headshot

Malcolm Rodriguez News: Past ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Rodriguez (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday.

An ankle injury has prevented Rodriguez from playing in the Lions' last two regular-season games, but his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates the 2022 sixth-round pick should be able to make his return against the Jaguars on Sunday. In the six games prior to his ankle injury, Rodriguez logged 26 tackles (16 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Malcolm Rodriguez
Detroit Lions
