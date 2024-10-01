Fantasy Football
Malcolm Rodriguez headshot

Malcolm Rodriguez News: Records sack in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 1, 2024

Rodriguez recorded five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Lions' win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Rodriguez made the start at linebacker in place of an injured Derrick Barnes (knee, IR) and played 34 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in base situations next to Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell. With Barnes out at least three more games, Rodriguez should handle an increased role on defense on top of his leading special teams job.

Malcolm Rodriguez
Detroit Lions
