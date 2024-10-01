Malcolm Rodriguez News: Records sack in victory

Rodriguez recorded five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Lions' win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Rodriguez made the start at linebacker in place of an injured Derrick Barnes (knee, IR) and played 34 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in base situations next to Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell. With Barnes out at least three more games, Rodriguez should handle an increased role on defense on top of his leading special teams job.