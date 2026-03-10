Malcolm Rodriguez headshot

Malcolm Rodriguez News: Staying with Detriot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Rodriguez agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Lions, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez played in seven games for the Lions during the 2025 season. The linebacker was primarily a special-teams player, logging just 70 defensive snaps over the seven-game span. The 26-year-old will likely play a similar role for the 2026 Lions and will hopefully get to play in more games, now well removed from his ACL injury in late August of 2025.

Malcolm Rodriguez
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
