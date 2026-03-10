Malcolm Rodriguez News: Staying with Detriot
Rodriguez agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Lions, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez played in seven games for the Lions during the 2025 season. The linebacker was primarily a special-teams player, logging just 70 defensive snaps over the seven-game span. The 26-year-old will likely play a similar role for the 2026 Lions and will hopefully get to play in more games, now well removed from his ACL injury in late August of 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malcolm Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malcolm Rodriguez See More