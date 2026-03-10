Malcolm Rodriguez News: Staying with Detriot

Rodriguez agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Lions, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez played in seven games for the Lions during the 2025 season. The linebacker was primarily a special-teams player, logging just 70 defensive snaps over the seven-game span. The 26-year-old will likely play a similar role for the 2026 Lions and will hopefully get to play in more games, now well removed from his ACL injury in late August of 2025.