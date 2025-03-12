Maliek Collins News: Coming to Cleveland

Collins signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Browns on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Following a one-year stint in San Francisco, Collins has found a new home in Cleveland. The Nebraska product started all 17 games for the 49ers in 2024, logging 33 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, while playing 688 defensive snaps. The nine-year veteran is expected to start alongside Dalvin Tomlinson, strengthening the Browns' interior defensive line.