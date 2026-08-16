Malik Benson News: Earning first-team reps
Benson has been getting more reps with the first-team offense, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.
"[Benson's] earned those reps but he's got to stay humble and stay hungry," head coach Klint Kubiak told reporters after Sunday's training camp practice. Benson, a sixth-round selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, played 20 snaps on offense during the Raiders' 27-14 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Thursday and caught two passes (on four targets) for 26 yards while returning one kickoff for 21 yards. There are still a few weeks to go before the regular season gets underway, but for now, it appears as though Benson is pushing Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton (undisclosed) for the WR3 role behind Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor.
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