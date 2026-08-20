Malik Benson News: Poor showing in second preseason game

Benson caught one of five targets for 18 yards in Thursday's 22-20 preseason win over the Texans.

Benson's stock had been on the rise thanks to a strong training camp in which he earned opportunities with the first-team offense, but the 2026 sixth-round pick produced a dud in Vegas' second preseason game. He struggled to get on the same page with fellow rookie Fernando Mendoza, and one of their incompletions was an ugly Benson drop on third down in the second quarter, which resulted in the Raiders punting rather than moving the chains. Benson still has an opportunity to carve out a substantial role in Vegas' wide receiver room, and he'll look to bounce back in next Thursday's preseason finale against the 49ers.