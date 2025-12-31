Davis and starting running back Javonte Williams (shoulder) will both be listed as limited on Dallas' first injury report of Week 18, potentially paving the way for rookie Jaydon Blue to get involved on offense during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants. With Williams having been forced out early versus Washington on Christmas Day in Week 17, Davis went off for 103 rushing yards on 20 carries while failing to secure either of his two targets. Davis will stand to handle a significant workload versus New York in the event that he is cleared to play Sunday but Williams is not.