Malik Davis News: Appears to be in lead for RB2 job

At this stage, Davis appears to be the front-runner for the Cowboys' No. 2 running back job, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official site reports.

Calf and eye issues resulted in Davis being placed on IR ahead of Week 18 action last season. However, the ensuing offseason afforded the 27-year-old time to recover, and the Florida product will now look to secure backfield slotting behind top option Javonte Williams, who recorded a career-high 252 carries during the 2025 regular season. While working behind Williams in that span, Davis recorded 52 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns, as well as two catches (on five targets) for 16 yards in 10 contests. Should Davis maintain his standing as Williams' top backup he'd carry fantasy value as an insurance policy, but Yarrish points out that Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah could compete for the job ahead of the 2026 campaign, making this a situation to monitor in the coming months.