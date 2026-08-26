Malik Davis News: Could be poised to earn RB2 role

While acknowledging that backfield slotting behind Javonte Williams is still a question mark in advance of Friday's preseason finale against the Saints, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official site believes that Davis has done enough to remain the backup ahead of Week 1.

It's worth noting that this doesn't align with how Dallas' running backs are listed on the team's unofficial depth chart and things could remain fluid leading up to and after roster cut-downs. However, it's a take shared by Todd Archer of ESPN, as well as Jon Machota of The Athletic, who predicts that Davis opens as the No. 2 back, while 2025 fifth-rounder Jaydon Blue -- a player with higher upside, per Machota -- is a candidate to take over the spot at some point during the season. Meanwhile, Phil Mafah is also in the mix but could be on the roster bubble. In any case, if Williams ends up missing any time, a committee approach could well be employed to fill the void, but in the short term at least, Davis appears to be trending toward being the next man up in such a scenario, with Blue also factoring in.