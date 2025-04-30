Malik Davis News: Out in Dallas
The Cowboys waived Davis on Wednesday.
The Florida product signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys in early January after spending the entire 2024 season on the team's practice squad. However, it now appears Dallas has decided to move in another direction. Davis last appeared in an NFL regular-season game in 2023, playing 45 special-teams snaps across three contests.
Malik Davis
Free Agent
