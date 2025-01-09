Malik Davis News: Staying in Dallas

The Cowboys signed Davis to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis spent the entire 2024 regular season on the Cowboys' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August. He wasn't elevated to the active roster for a single game, but he'll stick around in Dallas and participate in offseason training programs to compete for a roster spot for the 2025 campaign.