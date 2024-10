Harrison (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders.

Harrison failed to record a stat on 40 total snaps (12 defensive and 28 on special teams) in the Ravens' Week 5 win over the Bengals, but it appears he picked up a groin injury in the process that will sideline him Sunday. Expect Chris Board and Josh Ross to see increased work as rotational inside linebackers in Harrison's stead.