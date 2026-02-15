Malik Harrison headshot

Malik Harrison News: Consistent production in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Harrison recorded 41 total tackles (25 solo) over 11 contests during the 2025 regular season.

Harrison joined the Steelers in free agency ahead of the 2025 campaign following a five-year run with the Ravens. The linebacker suffered a knee injury in Week 1, and he was forced to miss Pittsburgh's next six games as a result. Once healthy, Harrison was able to average 3.9 tackles per game, and on the year, he secured at least 40 total takedowns for the second straight season and third time overall. The 27-year-old will look to compete for a starting role at inside linebacker with the Steelers in 2026.

Malik Harrison
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Harrison See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Harrison See More
Dolphins vs. Steelers Monday Night Football Best Bets
NFL
Dolphins vs. Steelers Monday Night Football Best Bets
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
62 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
69 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
160 days ago
IDP Analysis: Week 15 Review
NFL
IDP Analysis: Week 15 Review
Author Image
Dan Marcus
December 18, 2024