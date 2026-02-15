Malik Harrison News: Consistent production in 2025
Harrison recorded 41 total tackles (25 solo) over 11 contests during the 2025 regular season.
Harrison joined the Steelers in free agency ahead of the 2025 campaign following a five-year run with the Ravens. The linebacker suffered a knee injury in Week 1, and he was forced to miss Pittsburgh's next six games as a result. Once healthy, Harrison was able to average 3.9 tackles per game, and on the year, he secured at least 40 total takedowns for the second straight season and third time overall. The 27-year-old will look to compete for a starting role at inside linebacker with the Steelers in 2026.
