Malik Harrison News: Logs full practice Thursday

Harrison (groin) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Harrison injured his groin during the Ravens' Week 5 overtime win over the Bengals, which caused him to miss the following two contests. The 2020 third-round pick was limited during Wednesday's practice, but his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates he'll be good to go for Sunday's game against Cleveland. Harrison has tallied 10 tackles (three solo) across five regular-season contests.