Malik Harrison News: Ravens' leading tackler Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Harrison recorded 13 tackles (seven solo) during Monday's 30-23 win against the Chargers.

Harrison was called on to step up for an injured Roquan Smith (hamstring) in Week 12, and he took the assignment in stride, posting a career-high tackle total in the process. He could be in line for a similar role in Week 13 versus the Eagles if Smith is still unable to play.

