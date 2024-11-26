Malik Harrison News: Team's leading tackler Monday
Harrison recorded 13 tackles (seven solo) during Monday's 30-23 win against the Chargers.
Harrison was called on to step up for an injured Roquan Smith (hamstring) in Week 12, and he took the assignment in stride, posting a career-high tackle total in the process. He could be in line for a similar role in Week 13 versus the Eagles if Smith is still unable to play.
