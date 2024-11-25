Malik Harrison News: Will start Monday vs. Chargers

Harrison will start at inside linebacker against the Chargers on Monday due to Roquan Smith (hamstring) being inactive, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Harrison has mostly played on special teams this season, but he did play a season-high 37 snaps on defense in Week 11 against the Steelers and finished with six tackles (four solo). On the season, Harrison has logged 24 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks.