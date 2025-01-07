Malik Heath News: Hauls in three passes

Heath was targeted five times and caught three passes for 53 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Bears.

Heath was busier than usual with Romeo Doubs (illness) sitting out and Christian Watson (knee) leaving the game early, and he wound up setting a new career high in the receiving yards column. Doubs will presumably return for Green Bay's postseason opener, but Watson will not, so Heath could have more opportunities to contribute during the playoffs.