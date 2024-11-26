Malik Heath News: Hauls in touchdown pass

Heath was targeted twice and had two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 victory over the 49ers.

Heath capitalized on the lopsided score and the departure of Romeo Doubs (concussion) in the third quarter to record both his first reception since Week 5 and his first touchdown of the season. He will bump up the pecking order if Doubs is unable to play Thursday against the Dolphins, but even in that scenario he would be facing a stingy pass defense as the fifth option at his position.