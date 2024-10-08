Malik Heath News: Moves up pecking order

Heath was targeted three times and had two receptions for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-19 victory over the Rams.

The Packers were down a pair of receivers in Week 5, and the biggest beneficiary was Heath, who was credited with a start and played just as many snaps as fellow wideouts Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. Heath will be behind both players as well as Christian Watson (ankle) and Romeo Doubs when are all available, but the snap distribution suggests he -- and not Bo Melton -- is the fifth option at his position on the depth chart.