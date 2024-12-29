Fantasy Football
Malik Heath headshot

Malik Heath News: Suiting up sans Watson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Heath is active for Sunday's Week 17 matchup versus Minnesota, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Heath didn't play either of the past two weeks, but he's active Sunday with Christian Watson (knee) unable to suit up. Heath may not see many opportunities on offense, though, as he's likely fifth in the pecking order among healthy Packers wideouts. The 24-year-old has six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown over 11 contests on the campaign.

Malik Heath
Green Bay Packers
