Malik Hooker Injury: Nursing ankle injury

Hooker registered two solo tackles and played 48 defensive snaps during the Cowboys' Week 15 win over the Panthers. However, it appears he picked up an ankle injury in the process which limited him in Wednesday's walkthrough. Hooker will need to practice in full over the next two days in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.