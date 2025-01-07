Malik Hooker News: Enjoys career-best season
Hooker finished 2024 with career highs in tackles (81), solo tackles (51) and pass breakups (five), while also picking off two passes.
The safety also started all 17 regular-season games and played on at least 81 percent of the defensive snaps in each. Hooker, a 2017 first-round pick of the Colts, signed with the Cowboys in 2021, re-signed for two years in 2022 and inked a three-year, $24-million extension in 2023 through 2026.
