Malik Hooker headshot

Malik Hooker News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Hooker (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Hooker was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, but that doesn't appear to be bothering him anymore as he was able to practice in full Thursday. Barring any setbacks, Hooker should be good to go against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Over his last five games, Hooker has registered 25 tackles (12 solo) and two interceptions.

Malik Hooker
Dallas Cowboys
