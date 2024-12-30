Malik Hooker News: Season-high nine tackles Sunday

Hooker tallied nine tackles (six solo) during the Cowboys' 41-7 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Hooker co-led the Cowboys in tackling Sunday with Eric Kendricks, and it was the former's highest total of the 2024 regular season. Hooker is now up to a career-high 75 tackles (46 total) and four pass defenses (two interceptions) through 16 regular-season games. The 2017 first-round pick will look to close out the regular season on a high note against the Commanders next Sunday.