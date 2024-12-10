Malik Hooker News: Snags pick in loss

Hooker tallied seven tackles (four solo) and an interception in the Cowboys' loss to the Bengals on Monday.

Hooker was one of the few bright spots on Dallas' defense during Monday's loss as he recorded the team's only interception of Joe Burrow, which was his second of the campaign. Throughout 13 games played this season, the 2017 first-round pick has racked up 61 tackles (36 solo), which is just one short of his career high set back in 2022.