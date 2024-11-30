Malik Knowles News: Let go by Green Bay
The Packers cut Knowles from the practice squad Saturday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Knowles was signed to the Packers' practice squad Oct. 16, but he has not been elevated to the active roster. The 24-year-old wide receiver out of Kansas State has not played in a regular-season game since being signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in April of 2023.
Malik Knowles
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now