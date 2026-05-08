Malik McClain News: Joins New York

The Jets signed McClain as an undrafted free agent Friday, Jack Bell and John Pullano of the team's official site report.

McClain played for Florida State and Penn State before finishing his college career with Arizona State. The wide receiver caught 31 receptions for 441 yards and one touchdown over 13 games in 2025. McClain's only touchdown was a 42-yard reception on a trick play against Texas. Amidst a packed wide receiver depth chart, McClain will really have to show out at training camp to survive cutdown day.