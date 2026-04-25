Malik Muhammad News: Scooped up by Chicago

The Bears selected Muhammad in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 124th overall.

Muhammad (6-feet, 182 pounds) is perhaps on the smaller side for a boundary corner, but the former Texas standout has good reach (32 and 3/8-inch arms) for press purposes and his 4.42-second 40 demonstrates enough recovery speed to buy the idea of Muhammad starting down the road. He might be able to put some heat on Tyrique Stevenson for the second boundary corner role behind Jaylon Johnson as soon as this year.