Mustapha is day-to-day with a low ankle sprain that he suffered in Thursday's matchup against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mustapha exited earlier in San Francisco's eventual victory over the Seahawks but not before logging two tackles and an interception. Given that the 49ers played on Thursday, the 5-foot-10 safety will have a longer stretch to recover if he's hoping to play next Sunday against the Chiefs.