Malik Mustapha Injury: Done for day

Mustapha (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mustapha suffered a knee injury in the first half, which will now officially bring his day to a close. The safety recorded a solo tackle before departing the game and in his absence, Ji'Ayir Brown and Tashaun Gipson will continue to operate in a more significant roles against Arizona.