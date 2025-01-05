Fantasy Football
Malik Mustapha headshot

Malik Mustapha Injury: Done for day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Mustapha (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mustapha suffered a knee injury in the first half, which will now officially bring his day to a close. The safety recorded a solo tackle before departing the game and in his absence, Ji'Ayir Brown and Tashaun Gipson will continue to operate in a more significant roles against Arizona.

Malik Mustapha
San Francisco 49ers
