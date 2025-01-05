Malik Mustapha Injury: Exits Week 18 game with knee issue

Mustapha (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's clash against the Cardinals, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mustapha was hurt in the first half and was deemed questionable to return shortly before halftime. The rookie safety has become a key part of San Francisco's secondary, starting 12 of the past 13 games for which he's been active. Ji'Ayir Brown and Tashaun Gipson will likely be asked to log more defensive snaps while Mustapha remains sidelined.