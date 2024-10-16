Malik Mustapha Injury: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Mustapha (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Mustapha suffered a low-ankle sprain last Thursday against Seattle and wasn't able to return after the injury. The extended time between that contest and the beginning of the Week 7 practice slate may have aided in the safety being able to get back on the practice field Wednesday, though he was a limited participant. Mustapha seems to have a chance of suiting up Sunday versus Kansas City, but George Odum would likely take over in a starting role if Mustapha can't play.