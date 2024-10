Mustapha (ankle) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mustapha suffered a low-ankle sprain in a Week 6 Thursday night win over Seattle and wasn't able to return after the injury, but he should be back on the field as San Francisco takes on the Chiefs at home. The starting safety has 13 tackles (seven solo) and three passes defended, including one interception, so far this season.