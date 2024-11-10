Malik Mustapha News: Set to suit up in Week 10
Mustapha (calf) is not among San Francisco's inactives for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.
A calf issue resulted in Mustapha being limited in practice both Thursday and Friday, but he will be able to take the field Sunday against Tampa Bay. That's a positive development for the 49ers, whose secondary will be impacted Sunday by the absence of Charvarius Ward (personal). Mustapha has tallied 17 tackles over his past two games.
